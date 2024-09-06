Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Stock Price Up 20%

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 189,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 153,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Altai Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.
About Altai Resources
Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altai Resources
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.