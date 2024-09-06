Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.