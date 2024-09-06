Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $912.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $896.03 and its 200 day moving average is $826.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $867.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.