Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APO opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.