Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.45. 109,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 625,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.09.

Specifically, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.58.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

