AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.87. 6,583,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 30,808,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.70.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,601.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 496,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,289 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.