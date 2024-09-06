American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.73.

Shares of AAL opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

