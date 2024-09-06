American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.99

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 582147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $692.39 million, a P/E ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 465,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

