America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

CRMT opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

