Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,787. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.10 and a 200 day moving average of $301.86. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

