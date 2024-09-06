AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Down 0.7%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 378,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 651,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on AMMO from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

AMMO Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.24.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. AMMO had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AMMO by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

