ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.76. ANA shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 6,403 shares.

ANA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANA Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.