Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,107 shares of company stock worth $11,301,610. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

