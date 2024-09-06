Analysts Offer Predictions for Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBEV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.28. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBEV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 4,390.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,365,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

