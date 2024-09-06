Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 6th (ARCB, CLX, DOCU, DXC, IOT, ODFL, SAIA, SAIC, SMAR, TVTX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 6th:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $133.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $87.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $189.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $479.00 to $481.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

