Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $80.65

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 900,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,244,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

