Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target at $71.88

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in KB Home by 2,728.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 642,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 620,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $36,761,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 118.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $13,047,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 754.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.