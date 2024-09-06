Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REYN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

