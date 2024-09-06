Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $237.92

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $233.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.75. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.