Analyzing Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Thule Group AB (publ) and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thule Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Acushnet 7.91% 21.17% 8.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thule Group AB (publ) and Acushnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thule Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acushnet $2.40 billion 1.76 $198.43 million $2.88 23.18

Analyst Recommendations

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Thule Group AB (publ).

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thule Group AB (publ) and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thule Group AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Acushnet 0 4 3 0 2.43

Acushnet has a consensus target price of $66.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Acushnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Thule Group AB (publ).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acushnet beats Thule Group AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics. It sells its products under the Thule and Case Logic brands. Thule Group AB (publ) was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.