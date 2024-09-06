AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $34.93. 16,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 332,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $449,244 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

