Andrew Haythorpe Buys 1,000,180 Shares of Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS) Stock

Allup Silica Limited (ASX:APS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Haythorpe purchased 1,000,180 shares of Allup Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,007.02 ($26,535.39).

Allup Silica Limited engages in the exploration and development of silica mineral resources in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

