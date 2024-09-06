Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading Up 6.7%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 500,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 342,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Anemoi International Trading Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £706,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Anemoi International Company Profile

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

