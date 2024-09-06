Ankr Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.11 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $219.38 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008807 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,778.23 or 1.00059474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0228566 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $8,390,759.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

