Anne Delsanto Sells 148 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $15,486.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $16,055.04.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after buying an additional 199,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

