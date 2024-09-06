ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,678 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 2.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.88% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $57,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $50,269,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $16,255,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 26,121.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $1,449,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

