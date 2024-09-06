ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $99,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 609,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,718,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 816,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,239,599.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,285. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

