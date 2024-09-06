ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,669 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,265 shares of company stock worth $1,067,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Roku Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $66.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.06. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

