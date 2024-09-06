ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $892,000 Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.14. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.