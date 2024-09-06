ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,399 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 814,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

