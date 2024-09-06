ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $215.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.