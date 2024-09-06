AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 52-Week High at $349.87

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $349.87 and last traded at $348.43, with a volume of 40054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 14.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

