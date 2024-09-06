Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.94. Approximately 42,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,477,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

