Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,095,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 5,296,257 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $5.37.

APLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Applied Digital Stock Down 16.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $618.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 4.51.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 109.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

