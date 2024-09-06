Appulse (CVE:APL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 15959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Appulse Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 90.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

