Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 709,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,094,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $858.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

