Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 1,970 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,390. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

