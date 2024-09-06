Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,646,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,682,305. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

