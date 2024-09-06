Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $5.79 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.40. The company had a trading volume of 623,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

