Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New $176,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nutanix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nutanix by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nutanix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. 210,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,221. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.