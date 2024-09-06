Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 180 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 148,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.24. 98,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

