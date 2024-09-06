Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 116 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,316,000 after buying an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $335,777,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.48. 61,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.45 and a 200 day moving average of $258.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.