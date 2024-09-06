Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $473.07. 102,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.67 and its 200 day moving average is $563.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.62 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

