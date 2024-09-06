Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACHR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

