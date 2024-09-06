Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.