Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.81 and a 200-day moving average of $310.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.