Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $75,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KO opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

