Arizona State Retirement System Has $164.43 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $164,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $233.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average is $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $747.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

