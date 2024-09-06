Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,904 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $248.50 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $134.34 and a twelve month high of $254.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

