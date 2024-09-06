Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,028 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Stock Down 0.3 %

Prologis stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $119.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.